Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.15.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock worth $200,239,222 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $144.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $81.88 and a one year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

