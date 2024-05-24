Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

