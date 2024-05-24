Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

