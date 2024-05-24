Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter.

JEMA opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

