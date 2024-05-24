Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.
Ryanair Stock Performance
NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ryanair Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
See Also
