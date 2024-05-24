Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 139.8% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Raymond James by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $123.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.10. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

