Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,284 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 334.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,742 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 45.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 46,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Trading Up 0.7 %

Globant stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.41.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

