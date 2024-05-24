Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,874 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMU. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.