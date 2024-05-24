Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,874 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMU. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
