Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,061 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,989,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NetApp by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 617,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $114.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.73.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

