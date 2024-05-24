Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $118.85 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

