Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Price Performance

HUSV opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.