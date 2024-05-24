Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 574 Shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance

PBTP opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

