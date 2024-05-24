Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 919 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after buying an additional 351,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after buying an additional 445,262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after buying an additional 680,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after buying an additional 593,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.