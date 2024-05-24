Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $279,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Wendy’s by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.