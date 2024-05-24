Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $279,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Wendy’s by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
