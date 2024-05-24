Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,236 shares of company stock worth $59,626,117 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $390.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.78. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.39 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

