Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,996,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JPEF opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $585.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.