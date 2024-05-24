Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,996,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JPEF opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $585.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
