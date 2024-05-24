Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 383,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,601,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $225.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.57 and its 200-day moving average is $229.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $266.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.