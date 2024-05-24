Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 383,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,601,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $225.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.57 and its 200-day moving average is $229.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $266.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
