Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,631,000 after buying an additional 2,122,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,543,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after buying an additional 1,285,752 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,849,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,779,000 after buying an additional 1,273,878 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth approximately $12,117,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,774,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUT. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

NYSE OUT opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.