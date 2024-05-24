Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

EWX opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

