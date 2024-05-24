Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 70.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 664,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 510,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 389,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 90.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 205,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 97,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 177,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

