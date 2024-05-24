Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

CNC stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

