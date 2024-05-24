Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ProPetro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 378,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,517 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 163,363 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 92,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ProPetro by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 97,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUMP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

