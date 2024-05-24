Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on POR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.