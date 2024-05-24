Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 527.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 442,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 91.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after buying an additional 431,801 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

NYSE PBF opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

