Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 376 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $63.83 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.