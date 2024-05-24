Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.