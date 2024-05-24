Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,441,000 after buying an additional 723,106 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,561,000 after purchasing an additional 410,884 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,980 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 160,220 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

