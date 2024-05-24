Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,644,000 after acquiring an additional 344,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,846,000 after buying an additional 2,061,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,942,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 181.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

