Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $106,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

