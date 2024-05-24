Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

