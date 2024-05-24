Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Repligen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the third quarter worth $87,475,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,296 shares of company stock worth $7,550,643. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $158.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.17. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

