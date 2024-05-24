Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Westlake alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after buying an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Westlake by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.20 and its 200-day moving average is $141.94. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $162.64.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WLK

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.