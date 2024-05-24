Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 146.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of AXTA opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

