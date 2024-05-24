Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after purchasing an additional 475,226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 299.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after buying an additional 358,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after buying an additional 155,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 43.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 109,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 76.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 106,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,667 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

