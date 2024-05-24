Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,011,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,980,000 after acquiring an additional 967,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,162,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,703,000 after acquiring an additional 142,645 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,772,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

