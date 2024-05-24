Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of APTV opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.