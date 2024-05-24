Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 103 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,012,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in InterDigital by 125.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,119.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 792,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 69.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,999 shares of company stock valued at $196,423 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.7 %

InterDigital stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

