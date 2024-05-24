Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bruker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4,042.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

