Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,707.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,542.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,584.82. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.