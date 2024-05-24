Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,930,000 after buying an additional 1,126,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

