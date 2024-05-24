Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average is $156.14.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

