Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in UGI by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 49,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $8,965,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UGI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 177,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. UGI’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

