Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 40 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $304.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.95. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.25 and a 12-month high of $323.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

