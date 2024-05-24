Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 511 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JEF opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

