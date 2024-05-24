RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter Sells 14,000 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RB Global Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $74.88 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400,942 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $141,970,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RB Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after acquiring an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,967,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile



RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

