RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Insider Baron Concors Sells 13,230 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RB Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in RB Global by 1,152.4% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 193,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 158,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after acquiring an additional 977,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

