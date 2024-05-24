RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer Purchases C$992,911.50 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer Baron Concors purchased 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$75.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$992,911.50.

Get RB Global alerts:

Baron Concors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Baron Concors sold 15,658 shares of RB Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.80, for a total transaction of C$1,202,534.40.

RB Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RBA opened at C$102.85 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$69.51 and a 52-week high of C$110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.89. The stock has a market cap of C$18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( TSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $1.488 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Report on RB Global

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.