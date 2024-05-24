RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Position Lessened by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.57.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $292.85 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

