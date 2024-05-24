Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,567 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,099,000 after buying an additional 1,268,045 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,760,000 after buying an additional 1,154,708 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

