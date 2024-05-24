Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,916,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $209.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,641 shares of company stock worth $1,254,877 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

